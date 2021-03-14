LATEST: Laois Covid-19 case rate low but surge in neighbouring county

The rate of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois has continued to drop, while Ireland has seen a big fall in case numbers today with no Covid-19 related deaths.

There has been a surge this weekend in the number of new cases in neighbouring county Offaly.

There were less than five new positive cases reported again this Sunday March 13 for Laois. NPHET does not publish the actual number when between one and four cases are identified for confidentiality reasons.

An average of just four people are catching Covid-19 each day in Laois, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The incidence rate in Laois has fallen to less than 1 in 1,000 people, for the first time in many weeks. It stands to day at 93.3 on the back of 79 new cases in the two weeks to March 13.

Laois has now dropped to 17th place out of the 26 counties for the rate of incidence. See bottom of story for table

Neighbour Offaly remains at number one in Ireland for the highest number of new cases however. The county had 37 cases reported today. It's incidence rate of 386.1 is over double the national average of 150.7. Offaly has had 301 new cases in the past 14 days, despite having a lower population than Laois.

The daily statement published on Sunday, March 14 shows that the there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In new cases: as of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *one case denotified

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women, 73% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old

There were 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.



As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose. 162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.