LATEST: Laois is holding on to low rate of new Covid-19 cases

There is positive news again for Laois in the Covid-19 numbers for Ireland reported this Tuesday, March 16.

The county has again had less than five new cases reported by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). NPHET does not publish the actual number when less than five cases are identified for confidentiality reasons.

Laois now has the ninth lowest rate of new cases out of the 26 counties, with an average of three cases per day in the last five days. There has been 73 new cases here in the past 14 days, dropping our incidence rate per 100,000 people to 86.2 cases.

Neighbouring county Offaly still has the highest incidence rate in Ireland, at 347.6, although today the county had a respite in new cases of less than five. It has had 271 cases in the past 14 days.

See bottom of story for county table

There has been 18 new deaths in Ireland today reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

17 deaths occurred in March, and 1 in February. The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 55 – 102 years. There has been a total of 4,552 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is a fall in new cases today.

As of midnight, Monday 15th March, the HPSC has been notified of 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 227,663* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *2 cases denotified.

Of the cases notified today:

172 are men / 177 are women, 70% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old

156 cases are in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

451,589 people have received their first dose

164,345 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.