LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois

Laois had six cases of Covid-19 notified today.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 77.9 with 66 cases over the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***

As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

452,554 people have received their first dose

164,496 people have received their second dose