Laois has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in Ireland in NPHET county breakdown

Laois has one of the lowest ratess of Covid-19 in Ireland following another day of new cases in the county, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There were six new cases in Laois on March 16 in the figures reported by NPHET on St Patrick's Day. The average number of daily new cases is now four a day. The two-week incidence is now 77.9 per 100,000 population in Laois on the back of just 66 new cases in two weeks.

Laois now has the sixth-lowest incidences of Covid-19 in the county breakdown published by NPHET.

The Laois experience contrasts sharply with neighbouring Offaly which has the highest rate of disease in the country. There were 15 new cases on March 16 and the daily average is 18. The 14 day incidence is 339.9 per 100k on the back of 265 new cases in two weeks.

Nationally, NPHET reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, nine deaths occurred in March, four in February and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*3 deaths denotified).

As of midnight, Tuesday, March 16, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** five cases denotified).

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

74% are under 45 years of age The median age is 29 years old



NPHET highlighted 229 cases in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

The average number of new cases a day over five days is now 481 a day nationally. The incidence is 148 per 100,000 population due to 7,048 in the past two weeks.

The 7-day incidence is 76.5 per 100,000.

As of 8am St Patrick's Day, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

452,554 people have received their first dose

164,496 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.