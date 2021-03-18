Laois Covid-19 suppression continues but national figures show St Patrick's Day rise in cases

The suppression of Covid-19 continues in Laois but the national shows that containment has come to a standstill, the latest National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures reveal.

The daily statement from NPHET shows cases detected on St Patricks Day.

It reveals that there were 5 new cases in Laois on March 17. This means that the average number of new cases each day over five days is 4 day.

The incidence in Laois continues to fall. NPHET says there are now 76.7 cases per 100,000 on average over a 14 day period. This is calculated on the back of 65 new cases in the past fortnight.

The Laois population incidence is about half the national rate of 150.8 per 100k. It now has the sixth-best containment record in the country. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, there were no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on March 18 when the latest figures were published.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. However, people are still in hospital and more than 80 Irish people are critically ill with the virus

NPHET says that as of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The national figures confirm that containment has, at best, stagnated. As of midnight, Wednesday, March 17, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence 76.3 per 100k of people in Ireland while the 5-day moving average has risen to 489 new cases a day.

On the day when the AstraZeneca vaccine got a clean bill of health, NPHET said that as of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

455,182 people have received their first dose

165,398 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.