Jolt to Laois Covid-19 suppression as double-digit increase recorded

The brakes have been put on the containment of Covid-19 Laois according to the latest National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures reveal.

The daily statement from NPHET reveals that there were 16 new cases in Laois on March 18. This means that the average number of new cases each day over five days went up from 4 to 6 a day.

It also pushes up the incidence in Laois after several days of falls. NPHET says there are now 83.8 cases per 100,000 on average over a 14 day period. This is calculated on the back of 71 new cases in the past fortnight.

Ther have now been 3,263 cases officially recorded in Laois.

The Laois population incidence is under half the national rate of 150.5 per 100k. It has fallen in the containment table across each county in Ireland. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, a further 10 deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on March 19 when the latest figures were published. Of the fatalities, nine deaths occurred in March while the date of death remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. However, people are still in hospital and more than 80 Irish people are critically ill with the virus

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, March 18 NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

249 are men / 255 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

NPHET highlighted 216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence 73.3 per 100k of people in Ireland while the 5-day moving average has risen to 513 new cases a day.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

463,500 people have received their first dose

168,859 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.