LATEST: New Covid-19 cases in Laois and 23 other counties

The latest figures on new Covid cases in Ireland show that all except two counties have new cases confirmed this Saturday, March 20.

Laois has returned to a low figure, after a spike yesterday of 16 new cases, with 5 more reported today.

The latest statement from National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveal that there is an average of 7 cases a day in Laois for the past five days. The incidence rate here is 83.8, well below the national average of 150.2.

Neighbouring county Offaly has again seen a repeat high number, 25 cases today, keeping it at number one spot in Ireland for the highest incidence rate of 388.7.

Two counties in Ireland have no new cases today, Leitrim and Kerry. See full table at end of story.

There have now been 3,268 cases officially recorded in Laois since the first case was confirmed here on March 19 2020.

Nationally, a further 9 deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on March 20. Of the fatalities, seven deaths occurred in March and two in February. The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,585 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 19th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

255 are men / 265 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

266 in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties. *



As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

468,328 people have received their first dose

171,258 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.