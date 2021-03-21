LATEST: Covid-19 cases up again in Laois

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois today.

This is up from Saturday's figure of five. The 14-day incidence rate in the county now stands at 85 with 72 cases over the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

These 2 deaths occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th March, the HPSC has been notified of 769 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

381 are men / 378 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 18th, 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

478,725 people have received their first dose

175,526 people have received their second dose

