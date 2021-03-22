Covid-19 hurting women and girls more claims Laois Offaly TD

There is evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting women and girls more than men and boys according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

Dep Flanagan made the comment ahead of a meeting of the Dáil's Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence which he chairs to discuss gender equality and the impact of Covid-19.

Representatives from Dóchas, GOAL, Christian Aid Ireland, Irish Family Planning Association, UNFPA, AB Colombia and Plan International in Jordan will appear virtually before the Committee for the discussion.

Dep Charlie Flanagan said there are a number of issues on the agenda.

“There is evidence at home and globally that the Covid-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting women and girls. The Committee welcomes tomorrow’s engagement with a number of organisation’s working on the frontline to discuss the on-going response to Covid-19 and to hear and discuss the impact of the pandemic on girls’ education, displacement, conflict and reproductive health,” said the Laois Offaly TD.

The meeting in Committee Room 4, Leinster House tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23 at 9.30 am.

View the Committee meeting live HERE.