Covid-19 continues to creep back up in Laois while Offaly is stark reminder of disease's virulence

Covid-19 continues to creep back up in Laois while Offaly represents a stark reminder to all that suppression of the disease can be lost quickly in Laois.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveal a further eight new cases on the east side of the Slieve Blooms. The new cases push the daily average up by one to nine a day in Laois.

The incidence is also rising again and is now 90.9 per 100,000 population on the back of 77 cases in Laois in the past fortnight.

The Laois population incidence is less than the national average which has also risen to 157.1 per 100k due to a surge of 7,481 around the country in the past two weeks.

Laois has the 10th best containment record in Ireland according to the figures published on March 22. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The concern for all in Laois is that neighbouring Offaly and Kildare continue to have a high incidence and a large number of new cases each day.

Offaly has the highest incidence in Ireland. It now has a new case average of 29 each day. The incidence is 424.6 per 100 K on the back of 331 in two weeks.

Kildare has a daily average of 31 and a population incidence of 256.2 per 100 k on the back of 570 new cases in two weeks.

Meat factory outbreaks in both counties last August spread to Laois causing the three counties to be placed under tighter restrictions.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,588 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, March 21, the HPSC has been notified of 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 231,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

258 are men / 262 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

NPHET highlighted cases as follows: 242 in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence per 100 k population across Ireland is 79.9 while the 5-day moving average of new cases is 580 a day.

As of 8am Monday, March 22, there were 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 81 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 19th 2021, 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

487,466 people have received their first dose

181,063 people have received their second dose

