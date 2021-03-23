LATEST: New Covid-19 cases for Laois, while Offaly surge continues

The latest figures for Covid-19 cases and deaths in Ireland this Tuesday show more cases for Laois and a continued surge in Offaly.

However five counties have no new cases reported today.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveal a further eight new cases in Laois, the same as yesterday. The new cases have kept the daily average to nine per day over the past five days.

The incidence is about to tip past the 100 again in Laois. It is now at 99.2 per 100,000 population on the back of 84 cases in Laois in the past fortnight.

The Laois population incidence is still less than the national average which has also risen to 158.3 per 100k due to a surge of 7,538 cases around the country in the past two weeks.

Compared to many other counties however, Laois is improving, now at the 8th best containment record in Ireland according to the figures published on March 23. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Neighbouring Offaly and Kildare continue to have a high incidence and a large number of new cases each day.

Offaly still has the highest incidence in Ireland. It now has a new case average of 31 each day. The incidence is 443.8 per 100 K on the back of 346 in two weeks.

Kildare is improved slightly today, with 14 new cases, a daily average of 29 and a population incidence of 249.4 per 100 k on the back of 555 new cases in two weeks.

Five counties have no new cases today: Longford, Leitrim, Roscommon, Monaghan and Kerry.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years. There has been a total of 4,610* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (denotification of 2 deaths)

There are less new cases today than in recent days.

As of midnight, Monday 22 March, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 231,484** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

183 are men / 187 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

There are 151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 20 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

492,106 people have received their first dose

183,840 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.