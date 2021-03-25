Laois sandwiched between counties worst-hit by Covid-19 at present

Laois has had a steadier day on the Covid-19 front but it is located between two continues that have the worst levels of the virus in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There were six new Laois cases reported to NPHET on March 24 as reported in its daily statement on March 25.

The five-day daily incidence is now 10 a day having fallen at one point to three a day in the middle of March. The incidence continues to rise and is now 116.9 per 100,000 population on the back of 99 new cases in two weeks. The national incidence is now 159.5 per 100 k over 14 days.

Laois is sandwiched between two counties which are in the worst three counties for Covid-19 incidence. Offaly continues to have the highest level of the disease while Kildare is ranked third. They are separated by Donegal which has had high rates since last October.

Outbreaks in Kildare and Offaly spread to Laois last summer causing a tightening in restrictions across all three counties.

MORE ON THE COUNTIES IN TABLE AT THE END OF STORY.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, two occurred in March and one in February.

There has been a total of 4,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 24th March, the HPSC has been notified of 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

298 are men / 305 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

NPHET reports that 249 in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am Thursday there were 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 22, 690,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

503,796 people have received their first dose

186,653 people have received their second dose

The 7-day average incidence per 100 k is now 83.4 while the 5-day moving average 589 a day nationally.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.