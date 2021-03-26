Laois Covid-19 cases on the rise with 20 more deaths in Ireland

Laois has had a rise in Covid-19 case reported at the start of the Easter school break.

There are 15 more cases recorded for the county this Friday, March 26 as Ireland slides into another wave of the virus.

It means that the five day daily incidence for Laois has risen to 11 a day, having fallen to 3 a day in mid March. The incidence rate for Laois continues to rise and is now 129.9 per 100,000 population on the back of 110 new cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence is now 158.1 per 100 k over 14 days.

Laois neighbours continue to have among the worst levels of the virus in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Offaly where a free testing centre was set up yesterday, has 33 new cases reported today. It continues to have the highest level of the disease out of all Irish counties while Kildare is ranked fourth and Tipperary is eighth.

FULL COUNTY FIGURES IN TABLE BELOW.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years. There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men / 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU, with 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccinations have finally crept past the 700,000 mark.

As of March 23, 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

515,800 people have received their first dose

193,548 people have received their second dose

The 7-day average incidence per 100 k is now 85 while the 5-day moving average 552 a day nationally.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.