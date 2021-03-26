Covid-19 suppression stalling in Laois with numbers doubling in one Laois local electoral area

The incidence of Covid-19 is going in the wrong direction in Laois with the area that has had the best suppression success showing a doubling of cases, according to the latest official figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on March 25 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from March 9 to 22. It reveals a reversal in the progress made in two of the three areas of Laois.

The figures show the situation has deteriorated in the most populated LEA. There were 39 new cases in Portlaoise up from 33 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days analysed from March 2 to March 15.

The cases mean the latest incidence has risen to 122.7 per 100,000 population. However, it is still well down on the 289.4 per 100 k in the 14 days to March 1.

The national incidence has risen to 158.3 per 100 k on March 22.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen district show an improvement. There were 17 new cases in the middle two weeks of March compared with 23 up to March 15. This means the incidence has fallen to 60.5 per 100k in the LEA compared with 263.4 per 100k in the two weeks to March 8.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Like Portlaoise, the latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA are up but by a big rate. There was a doubling in new cases from 17 cases in the two weeks to March 15 to 32 new cases in the two weeks to March 22.

The latest incidence has also almost doubled to 129 per 100 k. This follows several weeks of falling incidence in the west and south of the county.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to March 22 show that there were 84 newly confirmed cases. This contrasts with 73 new cases confirmed in the two weeks to March 15. The incidence had risen to 99.2 per 100 k while the five-day daily average for new cases has tripled to nine new cases a day on average across the county.

Up to date figures published by NPHET up to midnight, March 25 shows the situation has worsened across Laois. The incidence has risen to 129.9 per 100 k due to 110 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average has jumped to 15 a day or a fivefold rise from the low point average of three a day recorded on March 15.

Neighbouring Offaly has the highest incidence in the country 352 cases in the past two weeks giving an incidence rate of

451.5 per 100 k over two weeks. The five-day average is 30 new cases a day in Offaly.