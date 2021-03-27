Hairdresser make a reopening call for in Laois and other counties for two key groups

The Irish Hairdressers Federation has called on the Government to allow hair salons in Laois and other counties to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 27, the Federation said it would provide an essential boost to the mental health and wellbeing of elderly people, who have been cocooning for over a year.

The Federation also asked for consideration to be given for fully vaccinated heroic frontline healthcare workers.

The call from the Federation comes on the eve of the Government considering plans to lift some restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated. A reopening of salons for fully vaccinated people would also prove a major boost for frontline healthcare workers who have been under extreme pressure in the past twelve months.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation President is Danielle Kennedy. She said these two critical groups are at the forefront of their call for reopening.

"Elderly people have been cocooning for the past year, and it would such a great boost for their mental health and general wellbeing to be able to pop down to the salon and talk to people in a safe, controlled environment. They get out of the house, get their hair done, feel refreshed and come away feeling great. Not a day goes by where we don’t think about our heroic frontline healthcare workers have been under suffering under huge strain and trauma with this crisis for the past year. I don’t know anybody who would deny them the boost they deserve, and it would be great if they could enjoy a trip to their hair salon or barber.

"We are asking the Government to consider our essential proposal with the wellbeing of these two groups in mind, as they have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Hair salons are safe and hygienic spaces for them to go to. We have extensively reviewed and updated our health & safety guidelines. We are continuing to review and refresh our guidelines as new information becomes available," she said.

The Federation said it is is very aware of many elderly customers suffering badly, due to not being able to get their hair done, including many who cannot wash their own hair due to health conditions. Furthermore, there are many people undergoing various stages of cancer treatment who need vital access.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is the trade association for Irish hairdressers and represents over 500 salon owners nationwide, who in turn employ over 7,000 stylists.