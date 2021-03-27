Laois Covid-19 incidence deteriorates with another double-digit infection day

Laois has had another doubled digit rise in Covid-19 cases which has driven the incidence and daily average up again, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There were 17 new Laois cases reported to NPHET on March 26 as reported in its daily statement on March 28.

The five-day daily incidence is now 13 a day. The incidence has risen to and is now 145.2 per 100,000 population on the back of 123 new cases in two weeks. The national incidence is now 159.9 per 100 k over 14 days on the back of 7613 new cases in the past two weeks..

Offaly continues to have the highest level of disease in Ireland.

MORE ON THE COUNTIES IN TABLE AT THE END OF STORY.

NPHET also announced on Saturday, that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths reported today occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, March 26, NPHET sais the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

309 are men / 313 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET highlighted: 308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The 7-day average incidence per 100 k is now 87.2 while the 5-day moving average 573 a day nationally.

As of 8 am Saturday there were 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. There were 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

529,984 people have received their first dose

202,694 people have received their second dose

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the suspension of vaccination at the private Beacon Hospital over the vaccination of teachers at St Gerard's private secondary school in Bray.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.