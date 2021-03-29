Laois Covid-19 incidence surges above national average

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has surged above the national average on the eve of possible easing of some Level 5 restrictions by the Governement.

Latest National Public Health Emergeny Team (NPHET) figures show that there were 16 new cases confirmed in the county on Sunday, March 28.

It means the daily average is now 15 each day over five days. The latest new cases indicate that the virus is spreading more widely and rapidly in the county because of an incidence increase.

The incidence of the disease in Laois is now 180.6 per 100,000 populartion on the back of 153 cases in the past two weeks. It passed the national average of 163.7 per 100k over the weekend.

The figures also mean Laois has dropped in the the ten counties with the worst incidence of the diseas in Ireland. The decline in Laois has been rapid in March. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET said that as of midnight, Sunday, March 28 the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,078* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified to NPHET on Monday, March 29:

288 are men / 249 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

NPHET also highlighted: 262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence per 100 k in Ireland is 84.2 while the five day moving average is 591 new cases a day.

As of 8am Monday, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

567,023 people have received their first dose

219,546 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.