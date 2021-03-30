Covid-19 to be switch to age-based system

Covid-19 vaccination is set to be delivered according to age under a change to the system announced by the Government.

The National Vaccination Programme will be amended once the over 70s, the vulnerable and people with underlying conditions are giving protection.

The changes were made to make the system simpler and fairer.

Under the change people will be vaccinated in 10 year age groups, starting with those aged under 64 years.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has also advised that no occupational group is at higher risk of disease or death from Covid-19.