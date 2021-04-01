Laois rises to seventh-highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland as national figures spike

Laois has slipped further down the league in the county by county suppression table following another day of double digit new cases on a day when more than 750 new cases in Ireland were reported, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There were 16 new cases in Laois according to NPHET's daily statement on April 1. This means the daily average over five days is 15 a day. The incidence has risen again and to 210.2 per 100,000 which is double what is was in middle of March at the low point of the third wave suppression.

Laois is now well above the national average incidence of 164.9 per 100k.

Laois is now seventh in the county by county incidence table which is topped by Offaly. Neighbouring Kildare has the sixth highest incidence. There were 78 new cases in those two counties in the latest figures. Of the total, Offaly had 38 new positive tests. Offaly has had nearly 400 new cases in two weeks. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

There have been 178 new cases in Laois in the past fortnight according to the latest figures.

Nationally the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, March 31, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old



NPHET highlighted: 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 7-day incidence rate is now 81.6 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average is 536 a day in Ireland.

As of 8am today, NPHET said 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. It added that 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.