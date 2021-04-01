Covid-19 on the march in Laois again going into April - update on your local areas

The incidence of Covid-19 has almost doubled in Laois with the most populated parts of the county now showing above-average incidences of the virus, according to the latest official figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on April 1 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from March 16 to 29. It reveals a continued reversal of suppression in all parts of the county.

There were 62 new cases in Portlaoise up from 39 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days analysed up to March 22.

The cases mean the latest incidence has risen to 195 per 100,000 population up from 122.7 per 100 k previously.

The Portlaoise situation went in the opposite direction to the national incidence which fell slightly to 164.1 per 100 k in the two weeks to March 29.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen district show a big change. There were just 17 new cases in the middle two weeks of March compared but 56 people have tested positive between March 16 and 29. This means the incidence has jumped from 60.5 per 100k in the LEA to 199.3 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly which has the highest incidence in the country.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA show that 36 people tested positive in the second half of March compared to 32 new cases in the middle of the month.

The latest incidence has risen to 145.1 per 100 k compared with 129 per 100 k previously.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to March 29 show that there were 159 new cases. This compares with 84 newly confirmed cases to March 22 and 73 new cases confirmed in the two weeks to March 15.

The incidence has almost doubled from 99.2 per 100 k in the two weeks to March 22 to 187.7 up to March 29. The five-day to 15 a day on average across the county.

Up to date figures published by NPHET up to midnight, March 31 shows the situation has worsened across Laois. The incidence has risen to 210.2 per 100 k due to 178 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is 15 a day.

There have been 3,421 officially recorded cases of Covid-19 in Laois during the pandemic up to March 31, 2021.

The national incidence at the end of March was 164.9 per 100,000 on the back of 7,851.