No Covid-19 April fools day joke for Laois as NPHET spotlights the county in its Good Friday report

Laois has had one of the biggest daily increases in Ireland of Covid-19 cases according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A total of 27 new cases were confirmed in Laois on April 1 according to the statement issued on Friday, April 2. This drives the daily average figure up to 17 a day with the incidence pushed further beyond the national average.

Laois remains in the ten counties with the highest incidence. It is now 222 per 100,000 population on the back of

188 cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence is 166.6 per 100k.

It also marks the highest day for new cases in Laois in several weeks. The number recorded in the 24 hours to midnight April 1 was the fourth highest out of all figures reported in all counties outside Dubin.

A total of 260 new cases were identified in Laois in March. This compares to 470 in February and 1,213 in January. Testing was restricted to people with symptoms in January and February. The total official number of cases in Laois over the entire pandemic reached 3,421 at the end of March.

See table at end of story.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of them, four occurred in March and four in February. The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 - 94 years. There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, April 1, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 237,187* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

292 are men / 295 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET highlighted Laois for the first time in months in its statement. The daily update always spotlights the counties with a high number of new cases. Today it listed: 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois. It said the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The seven-day incidence is now 81.6 per 100 k nationally. The 5-day moving average 533.

As of 8 am April 2, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

603,802 people have received their first dose

236,759 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.