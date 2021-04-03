LATEST: Two more deaths in Ireland reported today in Covid-19 update

There have been two additional deaths related to Covid-19 reported in Ireland this Easter Saturday April 3.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of the deaths.

There has now been a total of 4,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are over 500 new cases in the nation.

As of midnight, Friday 2nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 511 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 237,695* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has not given a county by county breakdown of case numbers today, as it is the bank holiday weekend.

However on Good Friday April 2, Laois had one of the biggest daily increases of cases, at 27.

This drove the daily average figure up to 17 a day with the incidence pushed further beyond the national average.

Laois remains in the ten counties with the highest incidence. It is now 222 per 100,000 population on the back of

188 cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence is 166.6 per 100k.

The number recorded in the 24 hours to midnight April 1 was the fourth highest out of all figures reported in all counties outside Dubin.

A total of 260 new cases were identified in Laois in March. This compares to 470 in February and 1,213 in January. Testing was restricted to people with symptoms in January and February. The total official number of cases in Laois over the entire pandemic reached 3,421 at the end of March.

See yesterday's county numbers in the table at end of story.

Meanwhile Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland are inching closer to the one million mark.

As of March 31st 2021, 865,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

619,003 people have received their first dose

246,457 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.