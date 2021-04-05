LATEST: No deaths and over 300 cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 4th April, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

For the third day in a row there has been no county by county breakdown of cases.

As of April 2nd 2021, 923,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

655,292 people have received their first dose and 268,586 people have received their second dose