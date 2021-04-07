LATEST: Laois in third worst position in rate of new Covid-19 cases

Laois had six new cases of Covid-19 notified today.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 232.6 with the national rate standing at 151.6. This figure puts the county in the third worst position as regards the rate of infection, after Offaly and Westmeath. There have been 197 cases in the county over the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 201 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

663,411 people have received their first dose

272,676 people have received their second dose