Laois has the third worst incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has risen again with the county having the third worst level of the disease in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

However, the cumulative total for new cases over the past two weeks and the daily average of confirmed infections have fallen.

There were 13 new cases of the virus reported in Laois on Wednesday, April 7 according to the figures published by NPHET on Thursday, April 8.

The daily average has decreased to 10 and the total number of the past two weeks is 204.

However, the new cases do push up the incidence of the disease to 240.9 per 100 k in the 14 days to midnight April 7.

Laois continues to have the third-worst incidence in Ireland just ahead of two other midland counties Offaly and Westmeath. Offaly has had the worst incidence in Ireland for several weeks.

By contrast with Laois and its midland neighbours, the county with the best containment record is Sligo. It had no new cases on Wednesday and the daily average is just one with just 11 cases in two weeks. The incidence is 16.8 case per 100 k.

The national incidence is 147.3 per 100 k on the back of 7,014 new cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today two occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 - 89 years. There has been a total of 4,737* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am April 8, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight, Wednesday, April 7 the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 7-day incidence rate is now 65.9 per 100k. The 5-day moving average is 408 new cases each day.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

NPHET highlighted cases as follows: 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

667,182 people have received their first dose

273,701 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.