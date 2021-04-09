Covid-19 spread worsened in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Graiguecullen areas in latest Laois area data

The incidence of Covid-19 has worsened in the most populated parts of Laois, according to the latest official figures published on each local electoral area in Ireland.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on April 8 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from March 23 to April 5

There were 74 new cases in Portlaoise up from 62 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days analysed up to March 29.

The cases mean the latest incidence has risen from 195 per 100,000 population to 232.7 per 100 k previously.

The Portlaoise situation went in the opposite direction to the national incidence which had fallen to 157.1 per 100 k in the two weeks to April 5.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen show 83 cases compared 56 people testing positive up to April 5. This means the incidence has jumped from to 295.4 per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly which has the highest incidence in the country.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA show that 34 people tested positive. The latest incidence has dropped to 137.1 from 145.1 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to April 5 show that there were 207 new cases. This compares with 159 newly confirmed cases to March 29. This gave an incidence of 244.4 per 100 k and 16 new cases on average each day over five days.

Up to date figures published by NPHET up to midnight, April 8 shows an improving situation. The incidence has risen to 231.4 per 100 k due to 196 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is nine new detections a day.

The national incidence at the end of April 8 was 144.9 per 100,000 on the back of 6,901 new cases in 14 days.