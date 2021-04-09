Laois Covid-19 incidence change as numbers move in the right direction

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has begun to fall but the county still has the third worst level of the disease in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which has reported more than 30 deaths in its latest pandemic bulletin.

There were seven new cases of the virus reported in Laois on Thursday, April 8 according to the figures published by NPHET on Friday, April 9.

The daily average has decreased to 9 and the total number of the past two weeks is 196.

The decreasing number of new cases has resulted in the incidence of the disease falling to 231.4 per 100 k in the 14 days to midnight April 8.

However, the better picture is not enough to move Laois out of the worst three counties in Ireland just ahead of two other midland counties Offaly and Westmeath.

By contrast with Laois, the county with the best containment record is neighbouring Kilkenny which at one point early in the third wave had the worst incidence of the virus.

The national incidence has, however, risen slightly to 144.9 per 100 k on the back of 6,901 new cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 - 96 years. There has been a total of 4,769 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8 am April 9, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight, Thursday, April 8 the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 240,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19."

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 247 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

NPHET higlighted 229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

679,844 people have received their first dose

282,043 people have received their second dose

As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

679,844 people have received their first dose

282,043 people have received their second dose