LATEST: Over 450 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 6 occurred in February, and 4 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55 - 90 years.

There has been a total of 4,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 9th April, the HPSC has been notified of 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No county breakdown has been published today. As of Friday, the incidence of Covid-19 in Laois had begun to fall but the county still had the third worst level of the disease in Ireland. There were seven new cases of the virus reported in Laois on Thursday, April 8 according to the figures published by NPHET on Friday, April 9.

There has now been a total of 240,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

212 are men / 237 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

As of 8am today, 208 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 7th 2021, 1,018,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

716,636 people have received their first dose

301,628 people have received their second dose