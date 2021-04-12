Laois Covid-19 incidence improves according to latest NPHET figures

A recent fall in cases has seen Laois drop out of the three counties with the worst incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland and been leapfrogged by Dublin and Kildare according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

After a weekend of not publishing the county breakdown, NPHET reports that there were 12 new confirmed cases in Laois on Sunday, April 11.

The figures published on April 12 show that the daily average is now nine a day 9 a day over five days. The incidence has fallen back to 201.9 per 100,000 population due to 171 cases in the past two weeks.

Laois continues to be ahead of the national incidence of 131.9 per 100 k.

Offaly continues to have the highest incidence in the country followed by Kildare and Dublin. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY FIGURES AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, the HPSC has been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 11, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men / 214 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

NPHET highlighted counties as follows: 175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The 7-day incidence is now 60.5 per 100,000 nationally while the 5-day moving average is 404 a day.

As of 8 am Monday, April 12 there were 227 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, of which 50 are in ICUs. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose

313,031 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.