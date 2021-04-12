Seven-day publication of Covid-19 cases for Laois and other counties scaled back

Covid-19 trackers have stopped published a county breakdown of the incidence of the disease seven days a week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) did not publish the county figures over the Easter weekend nor did it do so on Saturday or Sunday, April 10-11.

NPHET did not make an announcement around the change but it is confirmed on the website of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) which monitors the disease.

Daily figures published by NPHET are drawn 14-day incidence reports compiled and published by the HPSC which gathers lab test results.

Its website now states that the change was made in April.

"As of 1st April, the COVID-19 14-day Epidemiology Reports will be produced Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays). Reports will be posted to the website the day after they are produced. For example, Monday's report will be posted to the website on Tuesday."

NPHET continues to publish national figures at weekends.

The HSE is continuing to publish daily updates including those on hospital occupancy due to Covid-19.