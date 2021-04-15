Signs of sustained suppression of Covid-19 again in Laois latest NPHET figures show

Laois continues to have a relatively high incidence of Covid-19 but there is evidence of a sustained suppression of the virus once again following the spike in cases in early April.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported that Laois had eight new cases on Wednesday, April 14 in its daily report published on April 15.

The daily average is now seven a day and the incidence is 178.3 per 100,000 in the past two weeks on the back of 151 new cases. The county now has the fifth-worst incidence of the disease in the county table having been third worst at one point in the first half of April. The national incidence is now 122.6 per 100,000.

Nationally, NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two occurred in February and two occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,820 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, April 14, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,402* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

168 are men / 141 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

NPHET highlighted 107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

769,721 people have received their first dose

325,243 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.