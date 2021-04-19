Covid-19 spread suppression improves in two out of three Laois electoral areas but the county curve is slowly flattenening again

The incidence of Covid-19 has improved in the most populated parts of the county but the electoral district with the lowest population but is the biggest area has seen figures rise again according to the latest figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on April 15 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from March 30 to April 12.

There were 60 new cases in Portlaoise is down from 62 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days analysed up to April 5.

The cases mean the latest incidence has fallen to 188.7 per 100,000 population from 195 per 100 k previously.

The Portlaoise incidence is higher than the national 14-day level recorded on April 12 of 131.7 per 100 k.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen show an improvement also up to April 12. The 50 new cases compared 83 people testing positive up to April 5. This means the incidence has fallen to 178 per 100 k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly which has the highest incidence in the country.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA shows a disimprovement. A total of 44 people tested positive up to April 12 compared to 34 up to April 5. The latest incidence has risen 177.4 per 100 k up from 137.1 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to April 12 show that there were 166 new cases. This compares with 207 newly confirmed cases to April 5. This gave an incidence of 196 per 100k down from 244.4 per 100 k. The daily average also halved from 16 new cases to eight a day in the first two weeks of April.

The latest published figures for Laois were published by NPHET up to midnight April 15. The incidence has fallen to 160.6 per 100 k due to 136 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is nine new detections a day.

The official total for Laois passed the 3,600 mark on April 16.

The national incidence at the end of April 15 was 119 per 100,000 on the back of 5,666 new cases in the previous 14 days.