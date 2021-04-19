Laois Covid-19 suppress progress gathers momentum in flattening curve

Progress made by Laois people in flattening the Covid-19 curve in the second week of April has continued the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show (NPHET).

NPHET's daily update for Sunday, April 18 which is published on Monday, April 19 shows that less than five new cases were confirmed on Sunday in Laois. NPHET do not give the number of cases for a county in a day if there have between one and four cases for privacy reasons.

Apart from pushing the daily case number down to seven a day, the latest progress has also pushed the incidence past down to 129.9 per 100,000 population on the back of 110 cases in the past two weeks.

While the county's incidence continues to be above the national average, the situation has continued to improve.

The county figures are no longer published at weekends by NPHET. However, the Covid-19 data hub shows that just two new cases were confirmed in Laois on Saturday, April 17.

The last full set published reported on April 15 cases when the Laois incidence was 160.6 per 100,000.

Laois had the fifth-highest incidence last Thursday but by Sunday evening it had improved three places to eight.

Offaly is also finally off the top spot for having the worst incidence of the virus. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 18 the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET highlighted 174 new cases in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence has dropped to 54.7 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average is now 364 new cases a day across Ireland.

As of 8am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17th, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

852,189 people have received their first dose

351,874 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.