Dr Tony Holohan back to work in the campaign against Covid-19 after his wife's passing

The doctor who has steered Ireland's battle against Covid-19 has returned to work after the death of his wife.

The Department of Health confirmed that the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is back at the helm in the Department of Health.

“The Department can confirm that CMO Dr Tony Holohan has resumed his duties,” said a statement.

Dr Holohan’s wife Dr Emer Feely died after a long illness in February. He returned on Monday, April 19.

The public health doctor took time off last summer to be with his wife and family after she entered the palliative phase of her illness.