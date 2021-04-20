LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 notified in Laois

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois today.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county stands at 124, with the national rate at 113.9. There have been 105 cases in the county over the same period.

Seven cases have also been notified in Offaly today. It's incidence rate stands at 187.3 with 146 cases over the 14-day period.

Kildare has had 42 new cases. It's incidence rate is 209 with 465 cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 244,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

215 are men / 174 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

855,512 people have received their first dose

352,947 people have received their second dose