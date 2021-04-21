No drop in Laois Covid-19 cases today while younger people catching virus

Younger people in Ireland are catching the Covid-19 virus, with the average age reported in latest figures as 31.

In the latest figures this Wednesday, April 21, Laois is faring much better than neighbour Kildare which has had 82 new cases in the past two days.

There are seven new Covid-19 cases reported for Laois, in the weekday county by county update from the National Public Health Emergency Team. There were also seven reported yesterday.

Laois has more new cases today than neighbouring counties Offaly, Carlow or Kilkenny who each have less than five new cases.

The average number of cases for Laois in the last five days is six per day, and the county is still above the national 14 day incidence rate, at 126.3 on the back of 107 new cases in the past 14 days. The national average is 113.4.

Four counties in Ireland recorded no new cases at all, Mayo, Waterford and Sligo.

Full county figures below story.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19, but only two of them happened in April.

Three were in March, six in February, and four in January or last year. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years. There has been a total of 4,856* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been another 401 new cases in Ireland reported today, bringing the total now to 244,695** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since the virus hit us in February 2020.

Of the cases notified today, 217 are men / 181 are women. 73% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 31 years old

182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

863,958 people have received their first dose

355,529 people have received their second dose.

*Six deaths denotified. ** three cases denotified.



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.