Laois sustaining Covid-19 suppression but neighbouring counties still in trouble

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to fall on a day when there was a spike in new cases nationally and two neighbouring counties continue to face problems suppressing the disease, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The daily statement from NPHET shows that there were just five new cases in Laois on Wednesday, April 2. This means the daily average for new cases is 5 a day. The figures published on April 22 show that the incidence has fallen to 119.2 per 100,000 population due to 101 new Laois cases in the past 14 days.

However, the national and county figures show that there is no room for complacency. Laois is sandwiched between Offaly and Kildare two counties with the second and third-worst incidences of the disease in Ireland.

Offaly had 30 new cases on Wednesday while Kildare had 37. It was reported on Thursday that the Intel building site in Kildare is the location of a mass outbreak.

There were also a high number of new cases in Tipperary although Kilkenny has the lowest rate in Ireland. SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of a spike nationally. As of midnight, Wednesday, April 21, the HPSC has been notified of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 245,310* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 318 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old





NPHET highlighted cases as follows: 236 in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence nationally is 61.2 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average 415 new cases a day.

The HPSC has been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, seven deaths occurred in April, 1 in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62 - 104 years. There has been a total of 4,866 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 176 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPET said that as of April 20th, 2021, 1,240,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

878,823 people have received their first dose

362,142 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.