LATEST: Covid-19 figures continue positive trend in Laois, but neighbouring counties remain problematic

Laois has had less than five new cases of Covid-19 notified today.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county stands at 114.5, less than the national average of 117.4. There have been 97 cases over this period.

Kildare and Offaly have reported 30 and 9 cases respectively today. The incidence rate in both counties is above the national average.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

904,774 people have received their first dose

371,054 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.