"We need to protect the progress" - urges Dr Holohan as Laois sustains stemming Covid-19 wave

The sustained stalling of Covid-19's spread in Laois has continued with Laois reporting a below-average incidence of the disease but the chief medical officer has urged people not to forget the measures needed to keep the virus down, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET.

The statistics published on April 26 show that there were less than five new cases in Laois up to midnight Sunday, April 25. This gives an incidence of 99.2 per 100,000 population on the back of 84 new cases in the past 14 days. The daily average is now five new cases a day in Laois.

The county now has a better incidence than the national average for the first time in weeks. The national average incidence is 121 per 100 k since April 12.

Laois now has the 13th best containment record. It remains sandwiched between Kildare and Offaly which remain among the three counties with the worst record. Donegal now has the highest incidence. See county by county table at the end of the story.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (NPHET) has today been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,874 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 25, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 247,069* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 216 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

On the county picture, NPHET highlighted 169 in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

7-day incidence 66.5

5-day moving average 475

As of 8 am today, Monday, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. There was one patient in Portlaoise hospital on Sunday night.

As of April 24th, 2021, 1,385,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

987,681 people have received their first dose

398,072 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said people must remain vigilant to protect that advances made in stemming the spread and deaths.

“As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months. However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.