Laois listed among 426 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Today's new Covid-19 figures for Ireland show a continued improvement for Laois, but the county still has new cases.

There are 'less than five' cases for Laois, among the 424 new cases across the country today.

The rate of new cases in Laois per day is now down to four on average over the past five days.

The county is now in the middle of the nationwide list for county rates of new cases, at 13th out of the 26.

FULL COUNTY TABLE BELOW STORY

Laois' incidence rate of 93.3 per 100k population has dropped well below the national average which is at 122.5.

Laois has had 79 cases in the past 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,884 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 247,489* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 221 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.





As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

998,134 people have received their first dose

399,927 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.