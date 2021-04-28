LATEST: Laois maintains low Covid trajectory in latest figures

Laois is maintaining its low Covid trajectory with less than five cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the county today.

The 14-day incidence rate for the county now stands at 87.4, with the national average at 121.2. There have been 74 cases over this period.

Offaly reported 11 new new cases with an incidence rate of 182.1.

Kildare had 28 new cases, with its incidence rate standing at 213.5.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Three deaths occurred in April, 3 in March, and 7 in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 247,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,014,640 people have received their first dose

403,302 people have received their second dose