Quick guide to the key dates in the Covid-19 summer reopening roadmap given the green light by Government

coronavirus covid-19

Pubs like Kavanagh's in Portlaoise finally getting some idea of what they can do this summer

The Goverment has agreed to accelerate the exit from lockdown from Monday, May 10 with further measures eased from Monday, May 17.

The key points from May 10 are: 

Intercounty travel permitted 

Hairdressers/barbers to reopen

Click & collect permitted  

Team sports training allowed 

Three households allowed to meet outdoors  

Museums/libraries to reopen  

Driving lessons for essential workers permitted

All construction to recommence  

15 allowed at outdoor event

From May 17 onwards

May 17

All shops will be able to reopen and

June 2

Hotels and guesthouses will be open again.

June 7

Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open

Gyms and swimming pools to reopen.

Matches will resume behind closed doors.

 