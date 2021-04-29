Quick guide to the key dates in the Covid-19 summer reopening roadmap given the green light by Government

The Goverment has agreed to accelerate the exit from lockdown from Monday, May 10 with further measures eased from Monday, May 17.

The key points from May 10 are:

Intercounty travel permitted



Hairdressers/barbers to reopen



Click & collect permitted



Team sports training allowed

Three households allowed to meet outdoors



Museums/libraries to reopen



Driving lessons for essential workers permitted



All construction to recommence



15 allowed at outdoor event

From May 17 onwards

May 17

All shops will be able to reopen and

June 2

Hotels and guesthouses will be open again.

June 7

Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open

Gyms and swimming pools to reopen.

Matches will resume behind closed doors.