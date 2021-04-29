Quick guide to the key dates in the Covid-19 summer reopening roadmap given the green light by Government
Pubs like Kavanagh's in Portlaoise finally getting some idea of what they can do this summer
The Goverment has agreed to accelerate the exit from lockdown from Monday, May 10 with further measures eased from Monday, May 17.
The key points from May 10 are:
Intercounty travel permitted
Hairdressers/barbers to reopen
Click & collect permitted
Team sports training allowed
Three households allowed to meet outdoors
Museums/libraries to reopen
Driving lessons for essential workers permitted
All construction to recommence
15 allowed at outdoor event
From May 17 onwards
May 17
All shops will be able to reopen and
June 2
Hotels and guesthouses will be open again.
June 7
Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open
Gyms and swimming pools to reopen.
Matches will resume behind closed doors.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on