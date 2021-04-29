Most populated part of Laois has lowest Covid-19 incidence

The Portlaoise electoral area has the lowest incidence of Covid-19 in Laois and the lowest numbers, according to the latest official figures.

The west and south of Laois, which has the lowest population, continue to have the highest incidence of Covid-19 but the situation has improved there. The situation has also improved in the east of the county.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on April 29 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from April 13 to 26.

There were 22 new cases in Portlaoise is down from 36 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days. examined

The cases mean the latest incidence has fallen significantly to 69.2 per 100,000 population from 113.2 previously.

The Portlaoise incidence is now well below the national 14-day level recorded to April 26 of which was 122.5 per 100 k. The national rate increased in the most recent analysis.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny which has the lowest incidence in the country.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen show a small improvement. There were 28 new cases down just one on the previous recording period. This means the incidence has fallen to 99.7 per 100 k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns, it includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA shows an improvement. A total of 28 people tested positive to April 26 down 10 up to April 19. The latest incidence has fallen to 112.9 from 153.2 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to April 26 show that there were 79 new Laois cases. The countywide incidence is 93.3 per 100 k. The daily average also down to just four new cases a day.

The latest published figures for Laois were published by NPHET up to midnight April 28. The incidence has fallen to 81.5 per 100 k due to 69 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is four new detections a day.

The national incidence at the end April 28 was 124.6 per 100 k 5,935. This was up on a week earlier. Up to midnight April 21 the incidence was 118.1 per 100,000 on the back of 5,623 new cases in the previous 14 days.