Covid Path Ahead: What we can do in Laois from May 10

If you are unsure what the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions mean for us in Laois, Laois County Council has issued an easy to follow list.

County Hall has outlined the government's Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead plan.

Think safe, think outdoors – will be the theme for the summer of 2021. From 4 May All remaining construction can recommence.

From Monday 10 May: Increase in the numbers that can meet outdoors for social/ recreational purposes, including in private gardens – maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households. This limit of 6 does not include their children aged 12 or younger organised outdoor gatherings with a maximum attendance of 15 people. Outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people. Phased reopening of non-essential retail. Click and collect by appointment and outdoor retail can recommence from 10 May. All remaining retail to reopen from 17 May.

Also from May 10: Reopening of personal services by appointment. Reopening of galleries, museums, other cultural attractions. Libraries to reopen for lending services. No access to reader spaces/PCs.

Recommencement of religious services. It is advised that ceremonies such as Communions and Confirmations should not take place at this time. Funerals – 50 mourners permitted at service. Related events, either before or after, should not take place. Weddings – 50 guests permitted at service (civil or religious). For celebrations/receptions, a maximum of 6 people for indoor gatherings and 15 people for outdoor gatherings.

Inter-county travel can resume. Increase in numbers on public transport, up to 50% of normal capacity.

Vaccine bonus: From 10 May, indoor private home visiting can be permitted (without masks or social distancing) in the following cases: Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than 3 households present.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness

This applies to: persons who have received AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) – 4 weeks after dose 1, persons who have received Janssen/Johnson & Johnson – 2 weeks after dose 1 (only dose), persons who have received Pfizer – 1 weeks after dose 2, persons who have received Moderna – 2 weeks after dose 2, persons who have had a confirmed COVID-19 infection in the previous 6 months.