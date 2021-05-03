Portlaoise hospital enjoys a run of days of Covid-19 respite

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital enjoyed a fifth consecutive day free from Covid-19 going into a new week according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Laois and elsewhere by 8 pm each day. The number for the Laois hospital had fallen to one in the report for April 27 when there was a critically ill patient in the hospital.

No Covid-19 positive patient was recorded as being treated in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Tuesday evening, May 28. The situation has remained stable going into bank holiday Monday, May 3.

The HSE report at 8pm on Sunday, May 2 showed that there were no patients in the hospital with Covid-19. It is just one of two adult acute hospitals in Ireland with no Covid-19 patients - the other is the Mercy in Cork. Irelands' three main children's hospitals had not Covid-19 patients.

There were 10 general beds available by Sunday evening and one available ICU bed at the hospital by 8 pm.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have Covid-19 patients.

The report shows that there were just five confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had one suspect case. Staff were treating one critically ill Covid-19 patient on May 2.

There were 11 general beds but no ICU beds available at the Offaly hospital on Sunday night.

Naas General Hospital had nine people who were sick with the virus. There was one suspected case while four patients were critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had 45 general care beds but no ICU beds available on Sunday evening.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 16 confirmed and one suspected cases at Tallaght on Sunday night. The west Dublin hospital had three general beds and four ICU beds available. There was one critically ill Covid patient in its ICU.

St James's had 12 confirmed and 52 suspected cases by 8 pm May 2. It had 87 general beds and five ICU beds available going into Monday. There were nine confirmed and two suspected cases in its ICU.

Nationally, there 128 ill patients in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 through the May holiday weekend. There were 138 suspected in hospitals with 6 people admitted with the virus in the 24 hours to 8 pm, Sunday, May 2.

There were 47 critically ill patients on Sunday which is down from 62 on Easter Sunday and nearly 100 around St Patrick's Day.

There were 26 ventilated patients in ICU departments by 8pm Sunday.