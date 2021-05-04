Laois Covid-19 incidence falls below end of the 2020 second wave level

An important milestone in the battle against Covid-19 has been reached in Laois with confirmation that the virus has fallen below the level it was at when the second wave restrictions were lifted last November.

The latest National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures show that the sustained suppression of Covid-19 in Laois during April has pushed the incidence of the virus in Laois down to 54.3 per 100,000 population on the back of 46 cases in 14 days to Sunday, midnight May 3.

This level of the virus has not been reached since November 30 on the eve of the lifting of restrictions for Christmas after the second wave had been suppressed in Ireland.

At the time the Laois incidence was 55.5 per 100 k on the back of 47 cases in the previous two weeks.

The difference between now and then is that the incidence was rising with no vaccination at the time and spiraled out of control over Christmas giving rise to the third wave of infections and resulting lockdown.

The latest figures published on May 4 show that there were less than 5 new cases on the Monday, May holiday (if less than five new cases emerge on a day in a county NPHET does not publish the figures for privacy reasons). The daily average number of new cases in Laois has dropped to 1.8 a day over five days.

There have been 3,657 officially recorded cases of Covid-19 in Laois since March 2020. Of these 199 were recorded in April with 23 registered in the final seven days of the month.

Laois now has the seventh-best containment record in the county table. Kildare is still near the top but Offaly has made progress. The average national incidence is now 134.1 per 100 k. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET reported on Tuesday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was today notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,908 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET said that as of midnight, Monday, May 3 the HPSC was notified of 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men / 189 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

NPEHT highlighted 129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth with the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, 144 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. Therew were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, May 2, 1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,159,083 people have received their first dose

445,561 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said people can look forward but not forget that the virus has not gone away.

“As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on 10 May, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

"And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.