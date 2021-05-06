Laois rise in Covid-19 cases but Dr Tony Holohan hopeful for summer

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois has risen, in the latest daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

This Thursday, May 6, Laois is reported to have another five new cases, up from the average of three per day over the past five days. The county has had just 45 cases in the past 14 days. SEE COUNTY TABLE BELOW STORY

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Three occurred in May, two in March and three in February or earlier. The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years. There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (2 deaths denotified).

As of midnight, Wednesday 5th May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (six cases denotified).

Of the cases notified today:

175 are men / 211 are women, 79% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 28 years old

There are 173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4th May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose and 454,493 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said we can feel hopeful for summer.

“We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

See Ireland's Covid-19 data website here.