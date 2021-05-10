Nurses still being sought for Portlaoise Covid-19 vaccination hub

Nurses are still being recruited to work at the Laois Covid_19 vaccination hub in Portlaoise.

The medical recruitment agency has Servisource has invited registered general nurses to apply for positions in the town where a hub is operational at the Midlands Park Hotel.

"If you are an RGN looking to gain invaluable experience working within a vaccination hub in Portlaoise, this is the oportunity for you," says the appeal.

It continues: "The Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out over 5-7 days (including weekends and long days). We will require people for a minimum of two days a week and a maximum of four days a week to work in these designated vaccine hubs.

"Once you have received your second Covid-19 vaccine, it is safe for you to work in more than one worksite – so we welcome job share/part time people to join this team of vaccinators (once your current employer is aware of same)," says the ad.

The recruiter says the job benefits include:

Opportunity to gain invaluable experience

HSE rates – depending on your experience

Holiday pay and public holiday pay

Training and Personal Development programs

All candidates must have current registration with An Bord Altranais and have up-to-date training certificates in BLS and Anaphylaxis.

Nurses must be willing to undertake new Garda Vetting and candidates must have a good understanding of the current HIQA standards.

Experience administering vaccines is an advantage but not necessary.