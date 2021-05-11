Laois and Ireland continuing to keep Covid-19 cases 'under control'

Laois and Ireland in general are keeping new Covid-19 numbers "under control" according to Dr Tony Holohan.

In today's statement by the National Public Health Emergency Team, Laois is seen to be down to an average 2 new cases per day over the past five days.

The latest case number for Laois is <5, as it is for eight other Irish counties.

Laois had just 36 new cases of Covid in the past 14 days, with the incidence rate dropped now to 42.5.

The national incidence rate is at 128.1, as Donegal and Kildare still push up the average with new cases.

FULL COUNTY TABLE BELOW

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,929* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 10th May, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,567** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 185 are women, 77% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 29 years old

There were 171 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 24 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 107 cases are spread across 18 other counties.



As of 8am today, 117 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU, 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine numbers are nearing the 2 million mark.

As of Sunday 9th May, 1,848,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,347,561 people have received their first dose and 501,186 people their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health praised the country for getting to the goal of relaxing restrictions this week.

“This week is a hopeful week and one that we have all been looking forward to. We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities.

We need to continue to focus on the measures that we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 - we can plan to meet friends and family where it is safe to do so and those who have been vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine. They are now able to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of the vaccine.

The two primary targets as we try to exit the pandemic are vaccination and low transmission. If we can keep cases low and continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, we will find ourselves in a very different risk environment where we can see further easing of measures. Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us.”