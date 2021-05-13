Laois is top of the Covid-19 Leinster league table with best suppression record

Laois has had a slightly busier day on the Covid-19 front but the county now has the lowest population incidence in Leinster, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The figures show that there were six new cases confirmed in Laois up to midnight, May 12 according to the NPHET statement on Thursday, May 13.

This is the highest daily increase for a number of weeks. It also pushes Laois slightly down the league table for Covid-19 incidence. However, the county has the best containment record in Leinster as a percentage of its population. Kildare has the worst incidence in the country.

SEE COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT THE END OF THE STORY.

At 41.3 per 100,000 population, Laois has the sixth-lowest 14-day incidence of the virus in Ireland at present due to 35 new cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence is 129.3 per 100 k.

The average number of new cases is two a day over five days in Laois.

The figures come three days into the operation of pop-up walk-in test centre in Portlaoise for people with no symptoms of the disease. Walk-in presentation will end on Saturday, May 15.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, May 12, the HPSC has been notified of 456 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,450* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified :

233 are men / 223 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

NPHET highlighted 189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The incidence rate over seven days is 63 per 100 k while the five-day moving average is 435 new cases a day.

As of 8am today, 111 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 11, 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health urged the public to stick with measures that preven spread.

“Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.